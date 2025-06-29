Celebs Vacationing in Italy
European Vacation Celebs Soaking Up The Italian Sun
It's finally that time of the year when the Italian sunshine starts to attract tourists from all over the world -- and lots of celebs are already taking advantage of the warm Mediterranean weather.
First off, we've got Sabrina Carpenter, who took a break from her world tour to tour the Italian waterways. Then there's Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia, who showed off her ravioli-making skills.
British television presenter Maya Jama displayed her summer body while rinsing off after a dip in the sea, and Alex Rodriguez took in a gorgeous sunset while relaxing on a boating trip.
Oh yeah, and Sarah Michelle Gellar had the right idea ... soaking up the sun without a care in the world!