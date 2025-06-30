Here's the Diddy Verdict Sheet Given to Trial Jurors

Here's the verdict sheet jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial were given as they deliberated his fate ... and you can see the charges laid out against him.

The first count is racketeering conspiracy ... and Judge Arun Subramanian told jurors that in order to convict Diddy here, they must find he agreed with at least one other member of the alleged Combs Enterprise to commit two predicate acts within 10 years of each other.

There are 8 qualifying crimes for the RICO charge ... kidnapping, arson, bribery, witness tampering, forced labor, sex trafficking, transportation for purposes of prostitution, and drug distribution.

Jurors will check "Not Proved" or "Proved" for each predicate act. If they find Diddy guilty of racketeering, they will also be asked, "Did the pattern of racketeering activity include sex trafficking of" Cassie and "Jane" ... and it's a "Yes" or "No" question for each woman.

The rest of the verdict sheet is fairly straightforward ... jurors will find Diddy "Not Guilty" or "Guilty" of the remaining four counts -- two counts of sex trafficking involving Cassie and "Jane," and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Prosecutors told jurors the sex trafficking charges could be proven if even one freak-off involving Cassie or "Jane" was achieved by force, fraud or coercion.

The feds also told jurors the prostitution counts were super simple ... prosecutors say Diddy committed a crime if the jury finds he transported people across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution for the freak-offs.