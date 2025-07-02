Liver King Proposes Deal With 'Bully' Joe Rogan to End Beef

Play video content Instagram/@liverking

The Liver King isn't letting a little restraining order stop him from apparently making Joe Rogan an offer he hopes won't be refused -- a high-priced offer to squash their feud once and for all.

Brian Johnson, AKA The Liver King, posted a video Wednesday talking about a "bully" who has a podcast in Austin. He never said Rogan's name, but the hints were pretty freakin' clear ... as he pleaded with the "bully" to invite him on the podcast, and asks for viewers' help getting attention for the event.

Oh, and their chat has to be live or posted on July 4 -- and in return, Liver King says he'll let the beef go, and he will make a massive -- if somewhat unbelievable -- donation to a charity.

TMZ broke the news the controversial influencer must stay at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family members after allegedly making terroristic threats against him.

There's a no-contact order as well, so no hitting him up over the phone or social media either.

Sure seems like Liver King is trying to get around that order by not using Rogan's name ... but dropping just enough info for his followers to make the connection.

All this stems from Liver King being arrested in Austin last week after he posted a flurry of videos challenging JR to a no-holds-barred brawl.