Liver King Ordered to Stay 200 Yards Away From Joe Rogan After Arrest

Liver King's not going to hold domain over all of Austin, Texas for the foreseeable future ... 'cause if he sees Joe Rogan coming, he's gotta head the other way.

According to Liver King's release conditions, the social media influencer must stay at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family members ... and, there's a no-contact order as well -- so, no hitting him up over the phone or social media either.

Liver King can't possess any weapons ... and, within a week of his release, he needs to go in for a mental health evaluation.

As we told you ... his bond was set at $20K -- though we know he's out of jail. So, he has to go in for that psych eval soon.

ICYMI ... Liver King was arrested in Austin Tuesday evening, and he's facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly making a terroristic threat. He posted a flurry of videos Monday, challenging JR to a no-holds-barred brawl.

Law enforcement sources told us ... they obtained an arrest warrant after contacting Rogan, who said he "never had any interaction with Johnson and considered the posts to be threatening." Our sources say Rogan also told the cops he thinks LK "has a significant drug issue."

We're told officers detained Liver King without incident at the Four Seasons Hotel.