Oasis Reunites for First Concert in 16 Years, Brings Fans To Tears

It's been 16 years since Oasis called it quits ... but the brothers who formed the famous rock band have finally put aside their differences and have now gotten back together to put on one helluva performance.

It all went down Friday night at Cardiff Principality Stadium in the UK, where Oasis founders Liam and Noel Gallagher kicked off their reunion tour -- stepping out on stage after what seemed like an eternity to their gazillion fans.

Last evening, more than 75,000 fans packed the arena to see the Gallagher brothers walk out with their arms around each other and crank out some of their most recognizable tunes, such as "Hello," "Acquiesce," "Some Might Say," "Morning Glory" and "Wonderwall."

Many in the audience got so caught up in the moment they burst out in tears. Their raw emotions rubbed off on Noel, who, at one point, got emotional himself while playing a solo version of "Half The World Away."

At other points during the show, the Gallagher family home in Manchester, England, appeared on a large screen, along with images of the brothers in their youth.

After polishing off the last songs of the night, Liam and Noel capped off their lovefest by giving each other a nice big hug -- which, for those who followed their dramatic split, is pretty big.

Remember, the Gallaghers formed Oasis in 1991, but the band broke up in 2009 after the brothers' burgeoning feud exploded into a fight backstage at a festival in Paris, France.