Katy Perry Trapped Inside Metal Ball During Australia Concert Malfunction

Katy Perry Sphere-ious Mid-Air Malfunction!!!😲 Trapped in Hampster Ball Onstage in Australia

A LITTLE HELP, PLEASE???
You can bet Katy Perry kissed the ground after escaping this latest stunt… 'cause the pop princess got straight up trapped mid-air in a giant hamster ball!

It all went down Sunday night during her "Lifetimes" tour stop in Adelaide, Australia ... when the giant metal sphere meant to lift Katy above the crowd suddenly tilted -- sending her clutching the frame for dear life to keep from toppling out.

070125-katy-perry-hands-stuck-v1
As you can see, Katy was really putting that upper body to work, clinging on for dear life -- and to make it all even scarier, the music cut out and the lights dimmed as crew scrambled to step in.

Katy was quickly ushered out and helped to safety -- but fans were left shrieking, totally confused about what the hell just happened. Especially since it came just days after Beyoncé’s stage car tilted mid-air during her Texas show. Is it a pop star curse or what?!

Katy Perry performs during The Lifetimes Tour 2025 In Mexico City
But the ladies are all good -- and looks like Katy’s doing just fine too. Though LBR, even if she had fallen, Orlando Bloom wouldn’t have been there to catch her… remember, TMZ confirmed last week they’ve split!

