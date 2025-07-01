Katy Perry Trapped Inside Metal Ball During Australia Concert Malfunction

Play video content Storyful

You can bet Katy Perry kissed the ground after escaping this latest stunt… 'cause the pop princess got straight up trapped mid-air in a giant hamster ball!

It all went down Sunday night during her "Lifetimes" tour stop in Adelaide, Australia ... when the giant metal sphere meant to lift Katy above the crowd suddenly tilted -- sending her clutching the frame for dear life to keep from toppling out.

As you can see, Katy was really putting that upper body to work, clinging on for dear life -- and to make it all even scarier, the music cut out and the lights dimmed as crew scrambled to step in.

Beyoncé just had a major malfunction at her #CowboyCarterTour with the flying car leaning and stuck in the air, she had to stop the show. Thank God she’s ok. 😭🥹🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/K9AlSTUm4p — Black Culture News (@blackculturenew) June 29, 2025 @blackculturenew

Katy was quickly ushered out and helped to safety -- but fans were left shrieking, totally confused about what the hell just happened. Especially since it came just days after Beyoncé’s stage car tilted mid-air during her Texas show. Is it a pop star curse or what?!