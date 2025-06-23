Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Orlando Bloom Hits Australia for Katy Perry, Enjoys Day Out With Daughter

Orlando Bloom Down Under with Daughter Daisy ... Showing Face or Showing Support for Katy?!

Amid rumors about his relationship with Katy Perry hitting a rough patch, Orlando Bloom is playing it cool -- and making sure to show up and show face for her in Australia.

The actor was spotted in Perth on Sunday, strolling with their daughter Daisy Dove perched on his shoulders -- surrounded by a crowd, looking carefree and soaking in the sights.

The father-daughter duo looked in good spirits, but there was a noticeable absence of Katy -- who’s clearly got her hands full with her "Lifetimes" tour.

As for Orlando, he's clearly making the most of Australia’s west coast before jetting off to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding -- while Katy’s missing out due to her sold-out shows.

It’s a pretty obvious reason why Katy won’t be attending -- and for now, it shuts down those rumors about Orlando and Katy’s relationship being on the rocks.

No official word to shut down the gossip, especially since they haven’t addressed it themselves -- but looks like Orlando’s trying to make it clear that actions speak louder than words ... all by being there for Katy Down Under.

