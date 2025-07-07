Rachel Zegler Kisses 'Magic Mike Live' British Actor Nathan Louis-Fernand

Play video content BACKGRID

Rachel Zegler has found her Prince Charming -- the "Snow White" star was packing on the PDA with Nathan Louis-Fernand, and he’s no stranger to the spotlight ... or a well-timed shirt drop!

Catch the clip -- Rachel melted into the British actor/dancer's arms at the London BST Hyde Park Festival Sunday, giving him the ultimate puppy dog eyes ... basically begging for that kiss. And yep, he delivered.

Rachel seemed to know other folks in the crowd, but her eyes (and arms) stayed locked on her man -- who, LBR, was giving full smooth operator vibes, probably coming in handy during his "Magic Mike Live" days of grinding onstage for a living.😉

But RN, Nathan’s been backing Rachel up in the West End adaptation of "Evita" -- literally -- as a dancer in the London shows, so we’re guessing that’s where the sparks started flying!