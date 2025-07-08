Shaquille O'Neal Guns Down Enemy On 'Gravesend' Set

Play video content

Shaquille O'Neal went 52.7% from the charity stripe during his NBA career, but he's a much better shooter with a gun in his hand ... 'cause the Hall of Famer was a stone-cold killer while filming scenes for a TV show!!

As we previously reported, the Big Aristotle has become a familiar face on set of the "Gravesend" mob drama recently ... landing a role after gushing to director/star William DeMeo about his love for the first two seasons of the Prime Video project.

Apparently at some point in the show, 53-year-old Shaq's "Mustafa" character gets REALLY pissed off ... 'cause video obtained by TMZ Sports shows him turning a corner, pulling a handgun from his jacket and squeezing the trigger on a man lying on the ground.

The leadup is pretty dramatic ... with a slew of F-bombs being thrown around before Shaq does his thing.

Shaq got some praise from the folks on set -- being on the receiving end of a "Shaq, that was great."

There's also another scene of Shaq in a much less aggressive state ... so it doesn't seem like he's on 100 the whole time he's on screen.

Shaq also spoke a bit after his scenes alongside DeMeo ... joking he's come a long way from "Kazaam."

We don't have a release date yet ... but once it hits the small screen, it certainly looks like viewers are in for a treat!!