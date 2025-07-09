Thunder Crack Causes Minor League Baseball Pitcher To Give Up Run

Mother Nature deserved an RBI in a minor league baseball game Tuesday night ... as one of her loud thunder claps helped a team get a run on the board!!

The wild moment went down in the Norfolk Tides' road matchup with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Vystar Ballpark ... when Roansy Contreras was facing off against Graham Pauley in the bottom of the first inning.

Alright... we don't even know what to say about this. Mother nature and the @JaxShrimp are in cahoots!#SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/TZjMZh6ymq — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) July 8, 2025 @NorfolkTides

As Contreras was rearing back to throw some heat at Pauley, the sky suddenly opened up and a roll of thunder came crashing through.

It was so loud, it actually caused Contreras to back off his pitch -- which, unfortunately for the fireballer, forced umpires to call a balk. The runner on third base was then allowed a free pass to score.

Contreras and his Tides squad argued the decision -- clearly claiming the act of God should overrule the play ... but the umps weren't budging.

"The entire ballpark jumped up," one of the game's announcers said. "In fact, some fans are not even waiting -- they're going to go for cover right now even though it's not raining!"