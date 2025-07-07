Alex Cooper Mercilessly Booed During Cubs Game

Chicago fans certainly appear to be hoping Alex Cooper takes her peanuts and Cracker Jack and never gets back to the ol' ball game ... as they loathed her for her rendition of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" on Sunday night.

The popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast host was tapped by the Cubs to sing the popular tune during the seventh inning stretch of Chicago's tilt with the Cardinals at Wrigley Field ... and it didn't take long for the crowd to turn on her.

.@alexandracooper brought the energy for Sunday Night Baseball 😂



📺 Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gZbjVMQvuD — espnW (@espnW) July 7, 2025 @espnW

She crooned the ditty completely out of key -- while two of her pals danced in unison behind her -- and fans let her know almost immediately they hated all of it.

Boos rained down for nearly a minute -- before Cooper's time on the mic mercifully ended.

Alex Cooper @callherdaddy was booed through the entire 7th inning stretch for her Take me Out to the Ballgame rendition #wrigley #Cubs pic.twitter.com/eaug5RxXh0 — MBDChicago (@MBDChicago) July 7, 2025 @MBDChicago

She didn't seem too bothered by the jeers -- as after she wrapped up the song, she had a big grin on her face.

Cubs fans looked like they got over it pretty quickly too ... as Chicago dominated its rivals, 11-0.