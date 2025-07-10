Vin Diesel Pushes Michael Caine in Wheelchair at Dinner in London

Michael Caine looks like he got a new set of wheels ... and he's breaking his new ride in with the help of the "Fast & Furious" star he considers a son -- Vin Diesel.

Michael and Vin broke bread together with their families at The River Café in Hammersmith, London ... and Michael was in a wheelchair, with Vin wheeling him around.

It's the first time we've seen the 92-year-old actor in a wheelchair ... previously, he was using a Zimmer walking frame to get from point A to point B. Michael also had a band-aid on his face at the dinner table.

Michael's on the record saying he considers Vin to be a "son" ... and this was an early birthday dinner for Vin, who turns 58 next week -- with Michael even singing Vin the "Happy Birthday" song.

The two pals looked super happy ... they've been close friends for decades and Vin says they're currently working on an independent project called "Mark and Maurice."

Michael brought his wife, Shakira Caine, along ... and they were joined by Vin's longtime partner, Paloma Jiménez, and their two kids.