Guess Who This Former Man of Steel Is!

Alright, folks, we've got another guess who for you -- this actor might look a little different without his red cape, though!

We caught this guy signing autographs for his fans -- that's pretty super, man! Plus, he was accompanied by his adorable service dog Kal, who was named after a certain Kryptonian he's very familiar with ... he appeared as the character in five movies!

This guy might not have stuck around for James Gunn's take on the DC comics mainstay, but don't worry, he had his time -- and facing off against Ben Affleck as Batman's no easy feat!