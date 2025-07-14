YouTube Star Mikayla Raines' Suicide, Manner of Death Revealed

YouTube star Mikayla Raines, famous for rescuing foxes and other animals, committed suicide last month ... and now we know how she took her own life.

Mikayla hanged herself in a barn on her Minnesota property ... according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

The ME's report, obtained by TMZ, reveals Mikayla was wearing a fleece onesie, a shirt, boxer briefs and socks when she was found dead June 20.

Mikayla's husband, Ethan Frankamp, announced her death last month and said it was suicide ... but he did not elaborate, aside from saying she struggled with mental health issues and was on the receiving end of some social media bullying.

The ME's report also notes Mikayla was cremated ... and on Saturday, she reportedly had a funeral service.

Mikayla gained millions of followers online after founding Save a Fox Rescue ... caring for abandoned foxes and foxes bred for pelts on fur farms.

She was only 30 years old.

RIP