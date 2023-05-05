Famous TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide
TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy Dead by Suicide ... After Financial Struggles
5/5/2023 1:00 AM PT
Bobby Moudy, the father of 3 who gained TikTok fame by posting wholesome content with his family, has died ... TMZ has learned.
Moudy's family writes, "Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs, but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."
The circumstances surrounding Moudy's suicide are currently unclear, but we know he died at home in Mississippi.
If you were one of the more than 500k followers of the Moudy family accounts, you know Moudy posted a ton of videos of his wife and kids, often using humor to share his life as a dad.
Friends of the Moudy family have established a GoFundMe to help the family through their loss and financial struggles in the wake of Bobby's death.
Bobby leaves behind his wife Jennifer, and kids Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh.
He was only 46.
RIP
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.