Model Jeff Thomas Dead by Suspected Suicide at 35

Jeff Thomas, a model with a big social media following, has died after cops received a call that he had taken his own life ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Thomas's body was discovered last Wednesday at a Miami apartment complex. We're told it appears he jumped from a balcony, but cops are still investigating.

For now ... we're told it's being viewed as an apparent suicide. Our sources say the autopsy has been completed, but officials haven't yet officially ruled on the cause of death.

Thomas was based in the 305, and boasted upwards of 120K+ followers on IG. He also founded a contemporary art consulting agency. He was repped by London's AMCK Models. The guy also rubbed shoulders with celebs, like Megan Fox and Nicole Scherzinger.

He did commercial shoots, art magazine shoots and runways ... and seemed to specialize in underwear fashion.

Jeff was 35. RIP