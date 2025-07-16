Slithering Stars With Snakes for World Snake Day!
Slithering Stars For World Snake Day 🐍!
In honor of World Snake Day, celebrate these elegant, enigmatic reptiles! And since Hollywood tends to have a few snakes in the grass, what better way to slither into your feeds with the celebs who like to uncoil and relax 😉?!
Stars like Ice Spice
wrapped rapped a swaggy snake selfie, Christina Milian "dipped it low" and picked several snakes to get down with, and Sommer Ray ditched the deejay headphones and accessorized with a slither serpent.
And check out Gracie Abrams showin' off her fear factor -- bringing the sassy scales and fierce tales to the 'gram!
