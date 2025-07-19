Guess Who This 'Smurfs' Voice Actress Is!

Play video content 2016 TMZ.com

Alright, let's see if you can guess who this celeb is ... but don't call an "SOS" if ya can't get it!

This singer was tapped to voice Smurfette in the new "Smurfs" movie, but we don't think she's feeling blue about taking off time from her professional life ... her Fenty brand's raking in plenty of cash -- more than enough to cop a few "diamonds" every now and then!

And you gotta imagine she's pretty excited to work on a kids' movie, as she shares two sons with A$AP Rocky -- and she's got a third child on the way!