Marjorie Houseman in 'Dirty Dancing' 'Memba Her?!
American actress and dancer Kelly Bishop was in her early 40s when she played Marjorie Houseman -- the loving mother and wife who symbolizes the societal expectations of mothers and women in the early '60s -- in the 1987 dance and romance film "Dirty Dancing."
Price shared the big screen with Jennifer Grey playing "Baby" -- the curly-haired gal, trying to fall out of the "daddy's girl" image and into the arms of Johnny Castle -- the studly dancer trying to find his place in life -- played by the late Patrick Swayze.