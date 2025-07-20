Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cop Caught on Video Punching Protester in Cincinnati Anti-ICE Protest

cop punches protester cincinnati anti-ice protest

By TMZ Staff
Published
police-punching-1-07-20-2025

A tense standoff on an Ohio bridge turned violent as video captured a police officer repeatedly punching an anti-ICE protester during a protest that brought traffic to a halt.

The demonstration, which was on the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, called for the release of a detained former hospital chaplain. The protest drew some 100 people. Authorities say at least 15 people were arrested on felony rioting and various misdemeanor charges.

The viral video shows a protester wearing a red Cincinnati Reds cap being tackled and struck in the head multiple times while pinned to the ground. Police say the guy tried to grab a pepper ball gun from an officer, but he denies that claim, telling WCPO he was simply reacting to having a weapon pointed at him.

Officers also forcibly removed several other demonstrators during the bridge clearing, which involved around 50 cops.

police-punching-3-07-20-2025

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said the officer who punched the guy feared he was reaching for a weapon and was attempting to prevent a fall into the Ohio River.

police-punching-2-07-20-2025

No weapons were found on any of the protesters. The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative duty pending an investigation.

Related articles