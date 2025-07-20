Cop Caught on Video Punching Protester in Cincinnati Anti-ICE Protest

A tense standoff on an Ohio bridge turned violent as video captured a police officer repeatedly punching an anti-ICE protester during a protest that brought traffic to a halt.

The demonstration, which was on the Roebling Bridge between Cincinnati and Covington, called for the release of a detained former hospital chaplain. The protest drew some 100 people. Authorities say at least 15 people were arrested on felony rioting and various misdemeanor charges.

Ohio police brutally beat peaceful protesters—holding a vigil for chaplain at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital who ICE arrested.



A reporter was also taken away—charged with felony rioting in first degree.



A black SUV then drove into the crowd—with people in yellow safety vests… pic.twitter.com/jh4Ewi5lRT — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 18, 2025 @LongTimeHistory

The viral video shows a protester wearing a red Cincinnati Reds cap being tackled and struck in the head multiple times while pinned to the ground. Police say the guy tried to grab a pepper ball gun from an officer, but he denies that claim, telling WCPO he was simply reacting to having a weapon pointed at him.

Officers also forcibly removed several other demonstrators during the bridge clearing, which involved around 50 cops.

Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti said the officer who punched the guy feared he was reaching for a weapon and was attempting to prevent a fall into the Ohio River.