San Diego Cops Investigating Troy Ave. 'Fake' Shooting Incident

Troy Ave. ain't out of the woods yet after his "fake" shooting video surfaced online ... 'cause the police are now investigating to see if the incident was actually real.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ they received a copy of the video Wednesday, which depicts Troy and his buddy, Geoff Cole, getting out of a vehicle outside Geoff's home as a gunman sneaks up on them. Troy quickly reacts, pulling out his own pistol and firing several shots at the supposed assailant before the clip cuts off.

Play video content Instagram/@chefgeoffcole

Geoff uploaded the video to his Instagram page Tuesday -- and 45,000 people liked it, with many believing that Troy was a real-life hero standing up to an alleged attempted robber.

Other fans were suspicious, writing in the comments that Troy and Geoff were just trying to promote the song blaring in their vehicle as they pulled up to the house.

In Geoff's post, he gave "Ave" a shoutout for having his back while leaning into the narrative the shooting was real. But Troy poured cold water on it in his own IG post, claiming he wasn't in the video.

But, sources close to the situation later told TMZ ... the entire encounter was staged, and nobody was trying to rob Geoff -- and Troy wasn't even firing live rounds.

However, the Sheriff's Office now tells us they're investigating to get to the bottom of what happened, which might take a while.