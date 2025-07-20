Swimming Pool Stars -- Celebs Floating Away

The celebs are in a relaxed state of mind -- drifting away on their floats and leaving any blues in the rearview. Indeed, "Glam" is a big part of Hollywood culture, but for today, we're calling these liquid looks: "Poolside Glam."

Cool in the pool, celebs like Bethenny Frankel topped off the pool vibes with a glass of white wine on a white float, Tyler Cameron HUNK-ered down on his raft and Mayra Veronica may have been doin' the most, but we love a pink flamingo moment 🦩!