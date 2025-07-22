Chloe Bailey Wows In Vibrant Carnival Outfit In St. Lucia
If you already thought Chloe Bailey was a stunner, wait 'til you see these pics of her slaying at Carnival in St. Lucia!
Chloe was a total vision in a vibrant feathered costume by Natalie Fonrose, hugging every curve and turning heads with stunning winged detailing.
Chloe wowed from every angle in her IG photo dump, clearly living her best life on the Caribbean island.
The stunner even captioned the post, "feeling like a honey‑glazed donut with sprinkles," -- and sure enough, she was the sweet treat that just kept on giving!