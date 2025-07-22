Sway Into National Hammock Day With These Swingin' Stars
Hey there, how's it hangin?! It's National Hammock Day, so we've strung together Hollywood's hottest swingin' babes! Come hang with reality stars, singers and more swingin' celebs ...
Celebs like Sydney Sweeney got lost in the hammock haze with her precious pup, Milania Giudice found paradise on vacay posing on a black hammock, and Sonja Morgan swung into sereneity in a fashionable bikini.
Don't get roped into any Tuesday blues -- instead, lay low with some shots of lounging celebs in hammocks ... swing through our gallery of stars strung out to get a whole new view of net neutrality.