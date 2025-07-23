Powerlifter Stefi Cohen Domestic Violence Case Dropped

The domestic violence charge famed powerlifter Stefi Cohen was facing was dropped on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned.

Official documents we obtained show prosecutors dismissed the case after the alleged victim declined to cooperate. Officials added there was insufficient evidence "to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt."

Cohen was hit with one count of misdemeanor battery in Miami earlier this month, after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend, Tristan Hamm, during a heated dispute on July 1.

It was all formally dropped at a court hearing on Wednesday.

"In order to prove this crime, the State must show that the defendant actually and intentionally touched or struck the victim against his will," prosecutors stated in an interoffice memo. "The State is unable to satisfy this element without a testifying victim or witness. There are no other known witnesses or evidence to this case. As such, the State does not have a good faith basis upon which to file charges and took no action at arraignment on 7.23.25."

Prosecutors also claimed Hamm repeatedly "denied any battery occurring" during multiple meetings ... and that no one was "forcing him or threatening him" to drop the charges.