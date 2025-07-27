'Memba When These Rappers Did The Mannequin Challenge?!
There are more than a few celebs who just can't get enough of the cameras ... and this rap duo's a pair of real crowd-pleasers!
We caught these wordsmiths back in 2016 just before they jetted out of LAX, and not only did they jump at our request for them to take part in the mannequin challenge -- they got everyone around them in on the fun!
Although ya gotta figure they're pretty used to messing around at airports ... these guys have toured all over the place ever since their first album dropped in 2015! Watch the clip for the reveal!