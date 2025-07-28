Celebrity Bulges -- Guess Whose Skivvies!
Celebrity Bulges ... Guess The Stud In His Skivvies!
Published
This bulge may be blurred, but get through these clues and you'll score the bro rockin' his skintight briefs ...
Born in Medford, Oregon, his dashing looks have landed him modeling gigs for brands like Guess, Vera Wang and Diesel. It's hard not to notice his washboard abs, as your eyes are probably wandering down south, but just know: this Hogue is one hot HUNK!
Slide into the gallery for the reveal!