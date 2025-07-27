Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Oscar-Winning MCU Star Is!

By TMZ Staff
072225_guess_who_robert_downey_jr_kal 2024
WHO'S THE SUPER-POWERED STAR???
We wanna see if you can guess who this actor is -- and we don't think you're doomed to fail this one!

We caught this Oscar-winning actor in 2024, just after he picked up a Golden Globe for his work in "Oppenheimer," and he'd eventually take home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor ... sounds like a pretty good awards season to us!

Oh yeah, and we asked him about making a return to the MCU about six months before he announced he'd be switching from superhero to supervillain in "Avengers: Doomsday" -- how's that for a good call?!

