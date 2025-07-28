Woman Injured by Falling Patio Furniture at Tesla Diner in Hollywood

A lunch outing turned into a terrifying ordeal for a family at the Tesla Diner in Los Angeles -- and now, they’re planning legal action.

George tells TMZ his wife, Valentina, was struck by outdoor patio furniture Monday afternoon as they dined on the rooftop patio of the Tesla Diner, which has been open for just one week.

The couple had just received their food and were seated when an outdoor patio covering came loose and "brutally" struck her in the forehead.

"It barely missed our baby’s head by inches," George says, adding Valentina appeared confused and briefly lost consciousness following the impact.

George immediately reported the incident to the restaurant's manager. He tells us Tesla's security team reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed the strike on video.

The Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ they responded to a 911 call for a 21-year-old woman complaining of head injuries. Valentina had slight swelling on her forehead but no visible bleeding. LAFD offered to transport her to the hospital, but Valentina declined and said she would go on her own.

George says the family plans to file a lawsuit against Tesla over the incident.