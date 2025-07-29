Limp Bizkit Singer Fred Durst's Ex-Wife Selling Wedding Dress

Fred Durst's ex-wife is making some room in her closet ... by selling her wedding dress from a famous fashion designer.

Limp Bizkit singer's ex, Russian makeup artist Kseniya Durst, is parting ways with her custom-made Vera Wang wedding dress ... and it's on eBay now for $6,916.99.

Sources close to Kseniya tell us she's selling the dress to close out a chapter in her life ... and while she did love Fred, she feels the dress is taking up space in her closet and she wants to find a new owner who will cherish the garment.

Vera Wang customized the dress for Kseniya's 2012 marriage to Fred ... and we're told it's inspired by a dress from "Sex and the City" ... namely, the one Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw wore.

We broke the story ... Fred filed for divorce back in September 2018 after 6 years of marriage ... they had a prenup, and a couple months later they hammered out a divorce settlement.