Limp Bizkit Singer Fred Durst Finalizes Divorce

Fred Durst Divorce Final I'm Holding onto My Limp Bizkit!!! You Get the Car & Cash

Fred Durst is securing his Limp Bizkit dough in his divorce, while his now ex-wife gets ... a brand new car!!! Except it's not new ... but Fred's gonna pay for it.

Fred and his ex, Kseniya, hammered out a divorce settlement -- made easier by the fact they had a prenup -- and here's how it breaks down. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, the Limp Bizkit frontman will initially pay $7,400 per month in spousal support.

In September it goes to $5,000/month, and finally $2,500/month for the final year of payments. Of course, if she gets remarried during that time ... the payments stop. Additionally, he'll pay Kseniya a one-time lump of $26,000.

She also gets a 2018 BMW X1, which Fred will make the payments on until February 2021.

Now, as for what Fred's walking away with -- a 2014 Harley-Davidson and all his music rights and residuals for Limp Bizkit. He also retains rights to several businesses he owns, including a couple of tattoo companies.

Fred had filed for divorce back in September last year. The couple had been together for 6 years.

The judge signed off Friday on their settlement.

The docs make no mention of which party gets the "Nookie."