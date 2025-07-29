'RHOD' Star D’Andra Simmons Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

D'Andra Simmons has revealed she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 56-year-old reality star opened up about her diagnosis for the first time on Instagram Monday sharing she's receiving care at the UTSW Simmons Cancer Center, which her uncle and his foundation established almost 30 years ago.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Simmons said she had a tumor and underwent a series of procedures. In her Instagram Stories, she explained doctors performed a technique that places a small radioactive seed at the tumor site to guide surgical removal followed by lymph node mapping, and then surgery.

"This is the next phase," she wrote, adding, "I told you it's going to be kind of a long day."

Simmons was joined at the hospital by her husband, Jeremy Lock, and her mother, Dee Simmons, who both provided emotional support. "I’m the third woman on my mother’s side of the family to be diagnosed with breast cancer… that we know about," she said.