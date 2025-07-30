L.A. Sparks Mascot Kicked In Face By Backflipping Performer

It was a rough night all around for the Los Angeles Sparks ... not only did they lose to the Las Vegas Aces -- their mascot got wrecked by a performer doing some backflips!!

The moment went down during a break in the action at Crypto.com Arena. As Sparky was interacting with the crowd, one of the dancers was backflipping his way down the court when he made contact with the dog ... sending him down to the ground.

This la sparks dancer took the mascot out doing a backflip lmao poor sparky #lasparks #WNBA pic.twitter.com/z5IsE3Z1nW — Jennel J (@Itsjennel_) July 30, 2025 @Itsjennel_

But he didn't let it keep him down long ... as he was back in the crowd shortly after -- rocking a band-aid on his noggin.

Despite the L -- and Sparky being in line for workers' compensation -- there was some good news to come out of Tuesday's matchup ... as Cameron Brink made her return after suffering a torn ACL last season.

She logged 14 minutes of game time, putting up five points in her first game back.

"I thought she did a good job," Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said. "To be honest, she was more comfortable out there than I anticipated her to be, just because how long she's been out, and coming in midseason is hard."

Play video content Los Angeles Sparks