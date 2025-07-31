Neal McDonough Says Hollywood Didn't 'Turn' on Him, Thankful for Losing Job

Getting Fired Was the Best Thing for My Family!!!

Fans might want to hold their pitchforks, 'cause Hollywood's favorite villain Neal McDonough doesn't actually believe Hollywood "turned" on him -- he says getting fired back in the day was the best thing to ever happen to him!

TMZ caught up with the "Yellowstone" actor and his wife of more than 2 decades, Ruvé, after he claimed on Wednesday's "Nothing Left Unsaid" podcast he "lost everything" as a result of being let go from production for ABC's "Scoundrels" ... and then being blacklisted from Hollywood -- all for refusing to get intimate with another woman on screen.

He remembered losing material things like houses, plus his "swagger," during a 2-year professional and personal rough patch following the alleged firing ... but he and Ruvé say it was all worth it.

In fact, Ruvé wants to thank Hollywood ... 'cause she says everything that happened in years past brought them to their current "blessed" life ... guiding them to create their growing production company, encouraging Neal to get sober, allowing them to collaborate on multiple projects and raising a family of aspiring artists.

Ruvé further praised her hubby for taking a stand for his ethics while speaking to TMZ -- saying it possibly saved their marriage from eventual ruin -- before giving him an adorable kiss for fans to see. How cute!

The dynamic duo says they want their story to inspire others -- whether they're dealing with marital issues, substance abuse struggles or just general doubts -- noting anyone can reach their dreams if they keep believing in themselves and a higher power.

And on the topic of family, Ruvé -- an actress and producer herself -- says her kids are all for their love, and would be totally bothered if Neal did decide to kiss another woman on screen.

We even got a surprise visit from their oldest son, 19-year-old Morgan, who gave a sweet speech confirming what his parents said.

Just check out our clip -- he gushes over his famous 'rents for being "role models" to him and his 4 younger siblings, Clover, London, Catherine and James ... adding they're perfect examples that you can stick to your morals and still find success in the industry.

He also celebrates his parents' recent onscreen kiss ... as you may know, Neal and Ruvé just released their film "The Last Rodeo." Neal was able to skirt around his no-kissing rule because Ruvé played his onscreen wife!