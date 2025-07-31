Tyra Banks Likes Popping Pimples and Digging for Toe Jam

Play video content NBC

Tyra Banks is back at it, giving us TMI we never asked for -- but hey, she’s proud of it, and this time, she’s all about digging dirt from her man's feet and popping pimples.

The former model spilled the beans on her "disgusting and erotic" habit -- her words, not ours -- on "Today With Jenna & Friends" this Thursday ... and turns out, she’s into scraping stuff off toes, particularly the "toe jam" that’s occasionally brown, green, and ... stinky.

Tyra confessed it’s pretty much an addiction -- 'cause she's also all about staring down anyone with a pimple, practically itching to get her hands on it.

Sounds gross enough already ... but even Tyra has boundaries. She drew the line at nether regions -- those are off-limits. But chest up and knees down? Game on!

Pretty wild, especially after making headlines for cleaning up crumbs in bed and off the floor with her fingers and mouth.