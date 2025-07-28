Tyra Banks Says She Cleans Crumbs by Eating Them Off Ground, Bed

Play video content NBC

Tyra Banks is the crumb guzzler, because she's got a unique way of cleaning up crumbs around the house ... she doesn't need a vacuum or a brush, she uses her fingers and mouth!!!

The supermodel revealed her crumb cleaning secret Monday on "Today with Jenna & Friends" ... and there's no five-second rule in Tyra's house.

Tyra says she loves to eat popcorn and ice cream in bed ... and if she finds some crumbs lying around, she just picks them up with her finger and eats them on the spot ... even if the crumbs have been there for a week!!!

Jenna Bush Hager sounded grossed out by Tyra's admission ... for her, eating in bed is a no-go simply because of crumbs.

But, Tyra's not afraid to get down and dirty ... she says she will even eat crumbs off the floor at home. It's not dirty as far as she's concerned, because it's her house and she doesn't let anyone walk around with shoes.