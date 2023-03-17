Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tyra Banks Leaving 'Dancing with the Stars' to Focus on Personal Businesses

Tyra Banks Trading Ballroom for Boardroom ... No More Hosting 'DWTS'

3/17/2023 1:00 AM PT
Tyra Banks is hanging up her ballroom outfits, and slipping into serious business attire ... she's calling it quits at "Dancing with the Stars" to pursue her passion as an entrepreneur.

We got the supermodel Thursday on her way out of Whole Foods in Santa Monica when she dropped the bombshell about ending her time at 'DWTS' -- the show she's hosted since 2020.

TB recently launched her SMiZE & Dream ice cream internationally, but now she's focused on bringing it to the U.S. soon -- she says her heart and her soul are in business, and had some proof in her shopping cart.

She showed us the goods she just bought to do some taste testing for future ice cream flavors. Like the woman said, she's dead serious about research and development!

Of course, Tyra's been a fixture on TV for years, from "America's Next Top Model" to "The Tyra Banks Show" and more. She says she'll work on TV in the future, but it'll be more on the side of producing, not hosting.

Good luck in the ice cream biz, Tyra ... we're "ALL ROOTING FOR YOU!!!"

