Tyra Banks Sells Pacific Palisades Home for $7.895 Million
1/3/2022 11:29 AM PT
Tyra Banks ended the year by flipping another mansion in Pacific Palisades ... which is kinda becoming her thing, you know, next to the whole supermodel gig.
Tyra sold a 5-bedroom estate in the affluent coastal community on the west side of Los Angeles in the final days of 2021, with the sale price coming in at $7,895,000 ... which is what she was asking for the pad.
The place is 6,160 square feet and comes with all the bells and whistles ... including a home gym, office and media room with a giant 120-inch projection screen.
The rooftop deck features 360-degree views of the ocean, coastline and skyline, and it comes with its own outdoor kitchen, spa, fire pit and multiple seating areas.
Oh, and there's also an infinity-edge pool with limestone and a cascading waterfall backdrop on the terrace.
It's the fifth place Tyra's flipped in Pacific Palisades since 2018 ... and seems to be the final.
James Respondek of Rodeo Realty and Heidi Lake of Sotheby's International Realty had the listing.