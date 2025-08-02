WWE's Tiffany Stratton Not Feeling Any Nerves Heading Into First SummerSlam

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton is set to take part in her first SummerSlam match Saturday night at MetLife Stadium ... but don't think any nerves are running through the champ -- 'cause she tells TMZ Sports she is "never afraid!!"

We caught up with the WWE Women's Champion out in NYC ahead of her title defense against Jade Cargill ... and it's clear she couldn't be more excited to go out and put on a show.

"I am super excited," she said. "It's my first SummerSlam ever, so I'm making history on top of the two-night SummerSlam."

"I'm ready to beat Jade Cargill, baby!"

Even with defending her title in front of over 80,000 people, she tells us that there is no extra pressure ... as it will just be another day in the office!!

The 26-year-old won the title back in January after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract against Nia Jax. Since then, she has defended the title multiple times ... including defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Cargill punched her ticket to New Jersey after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament, defeating Asuka in the finals.