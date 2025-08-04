Brock Lesnar Returns To WWE After Nearly Two Years Away

Brock Lesnar made a shocking return to WWE Sunday night at SummerSlam-- hitting John Cena with his F5 finisher to close the show.

MetLife Stadium erupted when the former WWE Champion's music hit the speakers. Lesnar stared down Cena as he made his way to the ring ... setting up a showdown between the two amid Cena's retirement tour.

His appearance came as a shock to many ... as the 48-year-old was named in the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon in 2024.

Grant accused McMahon of asking her to create "personalized sexual content" for Lesnar while he was in contract negotiations in July 2021. She claimed McMahon flew Brock to Connecticut that year for a sexual encounter, but it ended up not happening.

Lesnar -- who is not a defendant in the lawsuit -- was not initially named in Grant's filing. She only referenced a "world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight champion" that Vince was trying to sign.

In February 2024, his name was revealed in an amended complaint.

While plenty of people were excited to see "The Beast Incarnate," there were many who were not thrilled to see Lesnar back -- with one person saying, "we don't want him."

Despite the mixed reaction to his return, WWE CCO Triple H hinted that Brock's return was Cena's desire for one more match with him.

"One of the first things I said to [Cena] is who do you want, and how, and we're working through that."