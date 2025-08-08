Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Mom Breaks Silence On His Death

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's mother is speaking out for the first time since her son drowned at a beach in Costa Rica.

Pamela Warner broke her silence Friday in a lengthy post on social media, saying ... "Needless to say our hearts are heavy with the loss of Malcolm."

Malcolm-Jamal's mom continued ... "He was a kind, loving man with a huge heart for humanity. He wanted all to be aware of their inner strength and that they could succeed, accomplish and transform. This was his latest mission and work, transformation, in order for you to be fully present in your life."

She added ... "Malcolm was an exceptional husband, father, and son — a man deeply in love with life, his wife, and his daughter. He was not only my son, but also my teacher, coach, confidant, business partner, and best friend. He was the son that his father was immensely proud of and loved fiercely and unconditionally."

Pamela says her son "was in love with the magic of being an actor, always studying and honing his craft. Though he began his musical journey a little later in life, at 26, he excelled as a bassist and formed his own band, Miles Long. A poet as well as a musician, he released four albums — two Grammy-nominations and one Grammy award. At eight years old, after his first stage performance, he declared that being onstage was what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. It became a self-fulfilling prophecy."

She says, "Malcolm left an indelible mark on the world and on countless hearts. All who met him, however briefly, were better for the encounter."

Pamela explains there is so much she could say about her son that it "would fill volumes" ... then adds, "But what I will say, is that I am so very blessed that he chose me to be his mother, to come into the world through the waters of my womb. It is an honor and blessing that will be with me all the days of my life."

We broke the story ... MJW died last month in a drowning incident at a popular beach in Costa Rica. His mom says he didn't suffer.

She writes ... "For those of you who are at a loss, pained by the suddenness of his departure, ache for his presence or just to hear his voice one more time, to see his beatific smile one more time, be comforted that he was at peace and more importantly, he did not suffer."

Pamela explains ... "Malcolm was birthed through water and he transitioned through water. He departed as he arrived, through water. This was his time. His mission on earth had been completed."