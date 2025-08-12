Michael Phelps Joins Baltimore Ravens For Swimming Lessons

Play video content X / @ryanmink

Michael Phelps is a man of his word ... 'cause one week after accepting the Baltimore Ravens' invite for some swimming lessons, he delivered!!

The Team USA GOAT met up with several members of the Ravens' roster at a local pool on Tuesday ... and showed them the ropes on how to get better in the water.

As we previously reported, guys on the squad asked Phelps for help after taking a dip in the new Under Armour Performance Center recovery pool ... and the diehard Baltimore fan happily volunteered to assist.

Ravens staffer Ryan Mink shared a bunch of awesome footage from the pool day ... including some one-on-one time between the 23-time gold medalist and Travis Jones -- where he instructed the defensive tackle on how to kick better.

There was also some friendly competition ... when Phelps actually raced against several players -- except he gave them a head start, and also swam entirely underwater.

Phelps kept it real when it came to everyone's potential, though ... admitting it would take a LOT of work for anyone on the team to make it to Olympic-level swimming -- but come on, that's not too surprising.

