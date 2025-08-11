Shannon Sharpe Reflects On Sterling's Hall of Fame Induction, My Proudest Moment!

Shannon Sharpe is shedding light on his brother Sterling's Hall of Fame induction ... and despite all the headlines he made earlier in the week, he says it was "the proudest moment of my life."

Sharpe posted a carousel of photos from his trip to Canton, Ohio -- which ended with them becoming the first sibling duo to ever receive gold jackets.

"But long before that moment, two brothers beat the odds," he wrote. "Two brothers graduated grade school. Two brothers graduated college. Two brothers made it to the NFL. Two brothers built beautiful families. Two brothers stayed close. Two brothers trusted God. Two brothers gave back. Two brothers led with love."

You can see what the moment meant to Shannon in the snaps ... as he was emotional while standing onstage alongside Sterling.

As we previously reported, the news last month that he would no longer work for ESPN after settling a rape lawsuit ... something he hoped would have waited until after Sterling's time in the spotlight.

"I just wish, guys," Sharpe said at the time, "I just wish this thing could have waited 'til Monday. Because I hate the fact that I'm overshadowing my brother."

Sterling apparently wasn't bothered with how it all went down ... as Shannon said his brother told him to "move on."

Play video content Nightcap

"He said, 'bro, stop apologizing, '" Shannon said. "You don't have to apologize. I'm your big bro, I will love you regardless."