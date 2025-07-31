Shannon Sharpe Says He's 'At Peace With' ESPN Ouster

Play video content Nightcap

Shannon Sharpe opened up Wednesday evening on his ESPN ousting ... and he sure didn't sound like a guy who's all that torn up over the split.

The NFL legend said on his "Nightcap" podcast he's "at peace with" the network's decision to give him the axe following his settlement with his rape accuser ... explaining, "They did what they felt they needed to do."

He did, though, say he wished ESPN had waited until next week to leak the news -- so his brother, Sterling, could get all of the attention this weekend for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

"I just wish, guys," Sharpe said, "I just wish this thing could have waited 'til Monday. Because I hate the fact that I'm overshadowing my brother."

Sharpe reflected a bit on his tenure with the network, saying he "really enjoyed" his time there. He added he was "very, very grateful" ESPN's audience got to see all of his personality.

Yet he made it clear, the biggest issue he had with the breakup was the timing.

"The first two brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame," he said, "and this is what the headline's going to be for the next couple days."