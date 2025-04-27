Shannon Sharpe Gets Cozy With Female Fan at 2024 Event, Video Shows

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shannon Sharpe got up close and personal with a cute female fan at an event in Nevada last year ... with video showing the Hall of Famer in great spirits throughout the interaction.

TMZ Sports obtained an exclusive clip from the Mr. Olympia festivities at Las Vegas' Resorts World in October 2024 -- the same month he was accused of forcing himself on a separate woman in a rape lawsuit.

In the clip, the two hit it off immediately ... and Shannon gave the lady his full attention, hanging on to her every word as she whispered into his ear.

Shannon also posed twice for photos with the fan ... and even uses her pen to write something on her t-shirt near her neck.

After that ... Shannon leaned in another time and the pair exchanged more whispers, although it's unclear what they were discussing.

Before the encounter, Shannon was followed around the resort by a cameraman from vegasstudio.biz ... and he was quite popular with the crowd, even taking selfies.

Shannon was more than happy to oblige and seemed to be in great spirits ... but perhaps gave more attention to the young woman.

There's nothing inappropriate going on -- just two adults enjoying each other's company ... but it is interesting considering it is around the time his rape accuser claims he first forced himself onto her "while she was crying and sobbing."

Shannon has adamantly denied any wrongdoing ... saying their hookups were purely consensual BDSM encounters.

