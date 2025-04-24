Shannon Sharpe Stepping Away From ESPN After Rape Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe says he's stepping away from his ESPN gig ... four days after a woman claimed in a lawsuit he raped her.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer announced the decision on his X page on Thursday afternoon ... stating he's "temporarily" leaving his seat at the "First Take" desk in order to handle "false and disruptive allegations set against me."

Sharpe added, as of now, he's planning to return to his spot next to Stephen A. Smith later this summer -- right around the start of the NFL's preseason.

In his statement, Sharpe thanked his fans for all of the support he's received this week -- after a Jane Doe stated in a lawsuit Sunday he sexually assaulted her in October 2024 and January 2025 ... following a nearly two-year-long relationship.

As part of his announcement, Sharpe maintained he committed no wrongdoing ... saying, "The relationship in question was 100% consensual."

Sharpe first hit ESPN airwaves back in 2023 ... after Smith recruited him to be his partner on "First Take." In February 2024, he agreed to an extension to stay on the program. Despite Sunday's filing, he appeared on both Monday and Tuesday's episodes of the show without issue.