Shannon Sharpe Settles Rape Lawsuit, Accuser's Attorney Says

The attorney representing the woman accusing Shannon Sharpe of rape said Friday both sides have agreed to a settlement in the civil case.

Tony Buzbee announced in a statement on his Instagram page that "after protracted and respectful negotiations," Sharpe and his accuser "reached a mutually agreed upon resolution."

No word on the specifics of the couple's pact ... but Buzbee added, "All matters have now been addressed satisfactorily, and the matter is closed. The lawsuit will thus be dismissed with prejudice."

A woman ID'ed only as Jane Doe sued Sharpe back in April ... alleging the NFL legend brutally sexually assaulted her several times at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 -- following a yearslong, abusive relationship.

The woman -- who claimed she met Sharpe in 2023 at a gym in Los Angeles when she was 20 years old -- called Sharpe controlling and verbally abusive.

Days after filing the suit, Buzbee released an audio file in which a man sounding like Sharpe can be heard appearing to threaten to "f***ing choke the s* out" of his accuser.

Sharpe had called the woman's allegations "a shakedown" ... and said he was planning to sue for defamation.

"I know my family and fans know exactly what this is about," the Pro Football Hall of Famer said on April 30. "And I'm going to be out there telling you whatever I need to say, just like I always do. I love all you guys. Thanks."