Podcast Host Ken Biberaj Calls Out Mattel for Challenging Name Patent

Ken Biberaj ain't giving up his name for anyone ... even toy giant Mattel, who he says is overextending its reach in order to monopolize the "Ken" moniker.

We spoke with Biberaj -- who hosts the "Coffee with Ken" podcast -- on "TMZ Live," and we asked him about his current beef with Mattel ... which he says kicked off when he tried to patent the name of his show.

Biberaj says they were preliminarily approved for the trademark ... before Mattel came out of nowhere and objected to Ken and his team for registering the show because they believed anything "Ken" belongs to them. Of course, the most famous Ken in existence has to be the Ken doll -- Barbie's man, who was introduced by Mattel in 1961.

KB is calling BS on the claim ... pointing out hundreds of thousands of dudes in America -- including himself, obviously -- are named Ken. A company can't stop these legions from using their own names, right???

Biberaj jokes he's got no plans to change his name ... so, it won't be "Coffee with Kenny" or "Beers with Biberaj" anytime soon!

Ken runs us through his show, too ... explaining it all came about because he wanted to sit down, have a coffee and have some really important conversations about weighty topics.

This includes a convo with Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz ... who it appears now has a standing invite to come on the show whenever he wants!