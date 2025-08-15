Stephen Jackson Rips Lil Yachty Over George Floyd Lyrics, 'Weak Ass S***!'

Play video content

Lil Yachty is catchin' serious heat over a lyric about George Floyd in a new song, with ex-NBA star Stephen Jackson leading the charge, calling it some "weak ass s***!"

The star hip hop artist was on PlaqueBoyMax's live stream on Thursday when he previewed the track ... and one of his bars went like this: "Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd."

“Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd” -Lil Yachty 🚮 🚮🗑️ pic.twitter.com/xOkB8MJeM2 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 14, 2025 @Glock_Topickz

Jackson -- a 14-season NBA veteran -- felt some type of way about the lyric, a reference to the 2020 murder of his close friend Floyd, who lost his life after a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Jack went Live on Instagram and let Yachty know he didn't appreciate the line.

"I'm trying not to pay attention to you idiots, but like, it's just hard, bro. Lil Yachty, you been wack my n****! You think saying George Floyd's name and trying to use his name in a bar is gonna make people like yo wack ass music, my n****?!"

"That s*** weak! Y'all the only era that feels like demeaning the dead and saying that s*** is cool. It ain't! It ain't!"

Jackson -- who grew up with Floyd in Texas -- warned Yachty to keep his friend's name out of his mouth, reminding him the entire city of Houston doesn't play when it comes to George.

"That some weak ass s*** Yachty! But let somebody die in yo' family, we gon' do a whole skit about it and see how funny it is! Cut that s*** out!"

Yachty has yet to respond to Jackson’s comments.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for Floyd's death in 2021 and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.