Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Helen Mirren Says She Doesn't Think a Woman Should Play James Bond

Helen Mirren I'm a Proud Feminist ... But 007 Must Be A Bloke!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Helen Mirren james bond getty 1
Getty

A female James Bond? Please. Helen Mirren dropped the hammer on that idea -- 'cause she's just licensed that idea to fail!

The iconic Brit told Saga Magazine that even as a hardcore feminist, she’s dead set -- 007 can’t be a woman, because "James Bond has to be James Bond" ... otherwise, it’s a whole different movie. "You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work," Mirren said.

James Bond -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
James Bond -- Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Pierce Brosnan, Mirren’s "Thursday Murder Club" costar and former 007, agreed -- wishing the next Bond well and saying now he’s just part of the audience, he’s all like, "Show us what you’re going to do!"

Of course, everyone’s buzzing about who’s stepping into 007’s shoes next -- especially since Amazon MGM reportedly paid a cool $1 billion to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to take over the franchise.

'James Bond' Girls Through The Years
Launch Gallery
'James Bond' Girls Through The Years Launch Gallery
Shutterstock

Rumor has it Henry Cavill, Lucien Laviscount, Idris Elba, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are in the running -- basically confirming the role was always meant for a man.

As for that Bond girl throne? That ain't going anywhere -- so Hollywood ladies, keep those auditions coming!

Related articles