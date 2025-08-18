Helen Mirren Says She Doesn't Think a Woman Should Play James Bond

A female James Bond? Please. Helen Mirren dropped the hammer on that idea -- 'cause she's just licensed that idea to fail!

The iconic Brit told Saga Magazine that even as a hardcore feminist, she’s dead set -- 007 can’t be a woman, because "James Bond has to be James Bond" ... otherwise, it’s a whole different movie. "You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work," Mirren said.

Pierce Brosnan, Mirren’s "Thursday Murder Club" costar and former 007, agreed -- wishing the next Bond well and saying now he’s just part of the audience, he’s all like, "Show us what you’re going to do!"

Of course, everyone’s buzzing about who’s stepping into 007’s shoes next -- especially since Amazon MGM reportedly paid a cool $1 billion to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to take over the franchise.

Rumor has it Henry Cavill, Lucien Laviscount, Idris Elba, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are in the running -- basically confirming the role was always meant for a man.